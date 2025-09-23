  • home icon
  Major update on Piper Niven's WWE future - Reports

Major update on Piper Niven's WWE future - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 23, 2025 22:19 GMT
Piper Niven on SmackDown
Piper Niven on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A recent report has shed light on Piper Niven's injury and her potential future with the wrestling promotion. The SmackDown star has been away from WWE programming for the last few weeks.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that the Scottish star's injury could be career-ending. However, according to a recent update from Fightful Select, although Niven is currently dealing with a serious neck injury, there is a belief that she will return to the squared circle. But she is still awaiting an official diagnosis.

"We’ve got a bit of an update on Piper Niven’s injury. We’re told that while the injury is serious, those we spoke to believe she will return. It’s a neck injury, and she’s still awaiting an official diagnosis. We will respect the privacy of the performer beyond that." [H/T: Ringside News]
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's last in-ring appearance was on the August 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Much to the surprise of many fans, she defeated The Queen thanks to interference from Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre.

Piper Niven was scheduled to compete in a championship match on WWE SmackDown

After pinning The Queen on the August 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Piper Niven was slated to join forces with teammate Alba Fyre and challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship the following week.

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old was sidelined due to injury and had to be replaced by stablemate Chelsea Green. However, the match did not take place, as an attack from Green and Fyre during the entrance injured Flair's leg. Instead, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green locked horns in a singles bout that Little Miss Bliss won.

However, The Green Regime members attacked Alexa after the match. Flair tried to make the save, but she was also taken out. Fyre and Green finally got to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last week on the blue brand. But they failed to secure the win.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Green Regime as they are reduced to just two for the time being.

Sportskeeda wishes Piper Niven a swift recovery and return.

