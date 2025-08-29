Major WWE star pulled from SmackDown; Nick Aldis forced to name replacement

WWE SmackDown live from Lyon takes place in less than an hour, and it seems that there is already a huge change to the card. Nick Aldis recently took to social media to address that Piper Niven wouldn't be able to compete as part of the match she was scheduled to be in with Alba Fyre. Instead, it seems that Chelsea Green was called in to take her place in their match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The match is set to be for the Women's Tag Team Championships, so it will be interesting to see if the titles change hands tonight in France, just 48 hours before Clash in Paris. Nick Aldis claimed that Piper Niven was unavailable this week on SmackDown. It's unclear what the reason behind this is, but more will be explained on the show later today. What does the final WWE SmackDown before Clash in Paris hold?WWE's final stop on the road to Clash in Paris is tonight in Lyon, and it seems that they're in for a huge show. One of the biggest talking points for WWE at present is the attack from Logan Paul on John Cena last week on SmackDown, which was pushed forward by Drew McIntyre. FADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKLogan Paul there is absolutely no coming back from this PRIME JOHN CENA IS HERENick Aldis was set to address the situation between Brock Lesnar and John Cena before Paul broke up the conversation and knocked Cena to the ground with a punch. Aldis saw the whole thing, and it seems that he could be set to address it tonight on SmackDown. It's unclear if Cena is medically cleared to compete at Clash in Paris following the attack, or if Aldis will be forced to punish Paul, since he saw the attack take place and is aware that it was completely unprovoked. There are a lot of combustible elements ahead of SmackDown, and many changes could be made to Clash in Paris.