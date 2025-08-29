Major WWE star pulled from SmackDown; Nick Aldis forced to name replacement

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 29, 2025 17:38 GMT
Nick Aldis made the announcement (image via WWE)
Nick Aldis made the announcement (image via WWE)

WWE SmackDown live from Lyon takes place in less than an hour, and it seems that there is already a huge change to the card.

Ad

Nick Aldis recently took to social media to address that Piper Niven wouldn't be able to compete as part of the match she was scheduled to be in with Alba Fyre. Instead, it seems that Chelsea Green was called in to take her place in their match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

The match is set to be for the Women's Tag Team Championships, so it will be interesting to see if the titles change hands tonight in France, just 48 hours before Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Nick Aldis claimed that Piper Niven was unavailable this week on SmackDown. It's unclear what the reason behind this is, but more will be explained on the show later today.

What does the final WWE SmackDown before Clash in Paris hold?

WWE's final stop on the road to Clash in Paris is tonight in Lyon, and it seems that they're in for a huge show.

Ad

One of the biggest talking points for WWE at present is the attack from Logan Paul on John Cena last week on SmackDown, which was pushed forward by Drew McIntyre.

Ad

Nick Aldis was set to address the situation between Brock Lesnar and John Cena before Paul broke up the conversation and knocked Cena to the ground with a punch. Aldis saw the whole thing, and it seems that he could be set to address it tonight on SmackDown.

It's unclear if Cena is medically cleared to compete at Clash in Paris following the attack, or if Aldis will be forced to punish Paul, since he saw the attack take place and is aware that it was completely unprovoked.

There are a lot of combustible elements ahead of SmackDown, and many changes could be made to Clash in Paris.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications