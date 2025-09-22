A beloved WWE Superstar may have suffered a career-ending injury. The star may never be able to wrestle again due to a serious injury, according to a recent report.

As per reports yesterday, there was talk about how Piper Niven was indeed suffering from an injury. Additional details were not provided at the time, but the matter was serious. The star wrestled last month and has since not been in action at all. In that time, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre have been working together instead.

Now, a report by Bryan Alvarez has noted that the injury may be more serious than the WWE Universe had assumed. The 34-year-old star, who is beloved for her team with Green, as well as her own character, is out of action, and may be out of action for a long time. Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Niven could be suffering from a "career-ending" injury. The exact details have still not been made clear, but it is definitely serious.

"There’s concern that it could be career ending, so whatever it is, I mean, it’s serious. Hopefully, she can come back, but she is out due to injury."

Piper Niven's injury has been a huge blow to WWE's Secret Hervice

While Chelsea Green is the face of the Secret Hervice, she has been working together with Piper Niven since the beginning of the faction. The two have made it what it is, and Alba Fyre's addition has only made it a stronger force.

With Niven's absence, the faction is missing something vital. It remains to be seen if Green adds anyone further to the group now that Niven may be out for a long time.

Whether that happens or not is yet to be determined, but the coming few days should make things clearer for the WWE Superstar.

