REPORT: Major WWE star suffering from legitimate injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 22, 2025 00:26 GMT
The star is injured (Credit: WWE.com)
A major WWE star is reported to be suffering from a legitimate injury. Details surrounding the same have just emerged.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the condition of Piper Niven in recent weeks. The star has been absent for a while, and has not been seen along with Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice. The team has appeared without her. There was concern surrounding whether she had been let go or if WWE had other plans for her. However, it turns out that the star is suffering from an injury.

As per a report from Fightful Select, they were told that she is injured at this time. What the particular injury is, or how bad it is, were not mentioned in the report as it is unknown as of now. Thus, a timeline for a return is also not known.

She last wrestled when she faced Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown a month back, in a match that she won. That bout took place on August 22. Since that time, Chelsea Green has been teaming with Alba Fyre, wrestling by herself, and also for once, teamed with Ethan Page as well, during a few appearances on NXT. With that being the case, it remains to be seen when the star will be able to return.

Piper Niven has become a part of one of WWE's most enjoyable factions

Working with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre in the Secret Hervice, Piper Niven's appearances and actions have been very entertaining for fans as they enjoy Green's antics.

With Green on a quest to win a title once again, it may not be too long before they are successful, but with Niven absent for now, the faction is at a disadvantage, given the muscle and strength that the star provides.

Sportskeeda wishes Piper Niven a swift recovery and return.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
