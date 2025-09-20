Charlotte Flair pins former champion on SmackDown to retain the Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair has been one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions for a little while now, as her partnership with Alexa Bliss has given her a new lease on life. She pinned a former champion on SmackDown to retain the titles.This week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa Bliss were booked to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against two stars - Chelsea Green and one of her &quot;secret hervice&quot; members, Alba Fyre. Piper Niven was notably absent from the ringside area, and her absence made a difference as it was the former Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, who was pinned.It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Women's Tag Team Champions now that they have gotten past Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Perhaps their feud could continue, or they could end up moving on to different opponents, which seems likelier at this point.There isn't that much of a tag team division, to begin with, and one of the impromptu duos that WWE has put together on SmackDown is B-Fab and Michin. However, they are busy with the pairing of Giulia and Kiana James.As for the other part of the women's division, we have stars like Jade Cargill and Nia Jax going after the Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. The women's division on SmackDown has been in a precarious state, but it should be noted that Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa Bliss are technically not SmackDown-exclusive superstars, as holding the Women's Tag Team Championship means that they can defend the titles on either RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.It looks like their partnership is growing stronger by the week, and it is an entirely refreshing and different phase for The Queen, who is used to being on top as a singles superstar holding World Championships rather than being in alliances.