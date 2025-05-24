Renee Paquette reacts to JoJo Offerman's heartfelt post about Bray Wyatt 

JoJo Offerman posted a heartfelt message about the late Bray Wyatt, who would have celebrated his 38th birthday today. Renee Paquette was among those who reacted to the said post.

The former Universal Champion passed away in August 2023, and the entire wrestling world paid tribute to him. He is the second of the Wyatt Family to have passed away early, with Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper) succumbing to health issues in December 2020.

On Instagram, JoJo Offerman, Bray's partner, posted a heartfelt message for him on his birthday. She talked about how she spent time with her kids, and they were all celebrating his special day.

Renee Paquette was one of those who reacted to the post. She replied simply, posting two heart emojis as her show of support for the family and for the Eater of Worlds' birthday.

Renee Paquette's reaction to the post [Screenshot via Instagram]

Brodie Lee's widow also posted a heartfelt message for Bray Wyatt

Another one who sent a birthday greeting to the late former WWE Superstar was Amanda Huber, the widow of Brodie Lee.

The Wyatt Family was together for roughly five years, and its four men have grown closer outside the ring. Brodie Lee's passing in 2020 briefly reunited the group as they all paid tribute to their former comrade. The same happened when Bray Wyatt passed in 2023.

Amanda took to X/Twitter and posted her greeting for Bray, which included a picture of him and her husband in an embrace.

"Happy birthday, Uncle Bay. 🐊💙!"

Check out her post below.

Bray Wyatt will forever be part of wrestling's history, and the legacy he left behind, including the many characters he played, will always be a part of the lives of all those who watched him. There won't be any others like him.

