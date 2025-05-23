Amanda Huber sends a heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt on a special occasion

Bray Wyatt would have turned 38 today. Amanda Huber sent the late, great wrestler a heartfelt message on the special occasion.

Ad

The Eater of Worlds was one of the most beloved WWE stars in the locker room. He was known for his creativity, which was evident in his Fiend storyline. Wyatt was also immensely loved by fans. In 2023, he was involved in a storyline involving Uncle Howdy before being pulled from TV due to health issues. On August 24, 2023, the wrestling community was saddened to learn that Bray had passed away.

Amanda Huber, whose husband, the late Brodie Lee, had a long history with Bray, took to X to send a heartfelt message to the former WWE Champion on his birthday.

Ad

Trending

"Happy birthday, Uncle Bay. 🐊💙!"

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo praised Bray Wyatt's work in WWE

Bray Wyatt's body of work in WWE is impressive. He was an amazing storyteller who used to get fans hooked on his segments. Whether it was cutting promos in the ring or the Firefly Funhouse, Bray knew how to get fans to tune in to watch him. As a result, he was responsible for some incredible segments during the 2010s.

Ad

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked to pick the best part of WWE from the past decade. The former WWE writer said that Bray's work had been the best part of the past decade.

"This is the God's honest truth. The most riveting thing for me in the past decade, without a doubt. Like, nothing else even comes to mind outside of the work of Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, and the Fun House. Outside of his work, nothing even comes to mind. I'm being 1000 percent totally honest," the veteran said. [From 42:37 onwards]

Ad

Sadly, Wyatt passed away when he was just hitting his peak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More