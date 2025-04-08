Vince Russo names the best part about WWE in the past decade: "Nothing else even comes to mind" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has been named the best part of WWE in the past decade. Russo, who was promoted to head writer during the Attitude Era, left the company in 1999. The rest, as they say, is history.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo to reveal his pick for the best part of WWE from the past decade.

"This is the God's honest truth. The most riveting thing for me in the past decade, without a doubt... Like, nothing else even comes to mind outside of the work of Bray Wyatt, the Fiend, the Fun House. Outside of his work, nothing even comes to mind. I'm being one thousand percent totally honest," the veteran said. [From 42:37 onwards]

This isn't the first time Russo has put over Bray Wyatt. The former WWE writer said back in 2024 that the genius of the real-life Windham Rotunda stuck with him as the best moment of the past decade.

"The only thing that gripped me the last decade in wrestling, honestly bro, Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt, I saw the genius of Bray Wyatt and I was like, 'My God, would I have given anything to work with that guy.' To just get in his head, 'What do you want to do? How do we do this? How do we accomplish this? What are the possibilities?' Bro, literally, I loved seeing Bray. I love seeing the Firefly Funhouse. What an absolute brilliant mind. Outside of that bro, I'm just being as serious as a heart attack, in the last decade, there has been nothing that has interested me."

Bray Wyatt passed away in August 2023. WWE did a tribute show for the Wyatt Family patriarch on SmackDown. His legacy lives on through the Wyatt Sicks, which is currently led by Bray's younger brother, Bo Dallas.

