'The genius of Bray Wyatt' is the only thing in the last decade to interest WWE veteran

The only thing that interested a wrestling veteran over the past decade in WWE was the creative genius of the late Bray Wyatt. Vince Russo admitted that he was enamored with Wyatt's mind and how it worked. Russo would have loved to have worked with him and seen how his mind operated.

There's no denying that Wyatt was one of the most creative WWE Superstars in history. He captivated fans with his characters during his career and many are still in disbelief over his unfortunate passing last year.

Speaking on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast, the former WWE Head Writer admitted that The Eater of Worlds was the only interesting character and storyline of the last 10 years. He had nothing but praise for Wyatt's genius and creativity.

"The only thing that gripped me the last decade in wrestling, honestly bro, Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt, I saw the genius of Bray Wyatt and I was like, 'My God, would I have given anything to work with that guy.' To just get in his head, 'What do you want to do? How do we do this? How do we accomplish this? What are the possibilities?' Bro, literally, I loved seeing Bray. I love seeing the Firefly Funhouse. What an absolute brilliant mind. Outside of that bro, I'm just being as serious as a heart attack, in the last decade, there has been nothing that has interested me," Russo said. [0:08 - 1:04]

Wyatt reinvented himself multiple times during his time with WWE. From being the head of The Wyatt Family to being The Fiend, the late Windham Rotunda was a joy to watch.

Uncle Howdy keeping Bray Wyatt's spirit and memory alive on WWE RAW

Despite the passing of Bray Wyatt, his real-life brother Taylor Rotunda, better known as Bo Dallas, is keeping his memory alive. Dallas is portraying the Uncle Howdy character of The Wyatt Sicks. They've been terrorizing WWE RAW and have focused on Chad Gable.

Howdy recently paid tribute to Wyatt during his debut match against Gable. He brought back the iconic dancing taunt commonly used when an opponent was knocked out. He also used the Sister Abigail finisher to pick up the victory over The American Made leader.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks after seemingly ending their feud against Chad Gable and American Made. There have been teases about potential targets, so fans will have to tune in regularly to know more.

