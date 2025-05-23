Jojo Offerman shares heartbreaking Bray Wyatt update

Bray Wyatt should have been celebrating his 38th birthday today, but instead, his family has been celebrating the legend's life on his second birthday since his passing.

Wyatt's fiancée, Jojo Offerman, recently shared a heartbreaking post. The former WWE announcer shared that she and his children sang Happy Birthday to him this morning and expressed how much she misses him.

Offerman noted that she still feels Bray Wyatt all around her, and revealed how hard today was, but expressed the importance of celebrating his life in his absence.

This comes just days after his son, Knash, dressed up as The Fiend for his birthday to honor his father. Knash was only four when his father passed away in 2023, and has since become an avid fan of the creations of his father's mind.

Bray Wyatt's creations have continued to remain part of WWE

Bray Wyatt may be gone, but he has ensured that his legacy will continue. The former Universal Champion's brother, Bo Dallas, and former teammate Erik Rowan came together to create the Wyatt Sicks.

The group dominated WWE RAW for a few months before disappearing off TV and has since been moved over to SmackDown.

Interestingly, tonight would be the perfect night for Wyatt Sicks to finally return to WWE, since it is Wyatt's birthday, and it would allow them to celebrate in style.

The group was expected to return to screens following WrestleMania as part of a story with Alexa Bliss, but they have yet to make their return. WWE could have been waiting for Wyatt's birthday so that they could make more of an impact.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown could be an emotional one, and hopefully WWE finds a way to pay tribute to the former World Champion in the best possible way.

