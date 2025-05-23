Jojo Offerman shares heartbreaking Bray Wyatt update

  • home icon
By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 23, 2025 16:44 GMT
This is heartbreaking! (image via WWE)

Bray Wyatt should have been celebrating his 38th birthday today, but instead, his family has been celebrating the legend's life on his second birthday since his passing.

Wyatt's fiancée, Jojo Offerman, recently shared a heartbreaking post. The former WWE announcer shared that she and his children sang Happy Birthday to him this morning and expressed how much she misses him.

Offerman noted that she still feels Bray Wyatt all around her, and revealed how hard today was, but expressed the importance of celebrating his life in his absence.

This comes just days after his son, Knash, dressed up as The Fiend for his birthday to honor his father. Knash was only four when his father passed away in 2023, and has since become an avid fan of the creations of his father's mind.

Bray Wyatt's creations have continued to remain part of WWE

Bray Wyatt may be gone, but he has ensured that his legacy will continue. The former Universal Champion's brother, Bo Dallas, and former teammate Erik Rowan came together to create the Wyatt Sicks.

The group dominated WWE RAW for a few months before disappearing off TV and has since been moved over to SmackDown.

Interestingly, tonight would be the perfect night for Wyatt Sicks to finally return to WWE, since it is Wyatt's birthday, and it would allow them to celebrate in style.

The group was expected to return to screens following WrestleMania as part of a story with Alexa Bliss, but they have yet to make their return. WWE could have been waiting for Wyatt's birthday so that they could make more of an impact.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown could be an emotional one, and hopefully WWE finds a way to pay tribute to the former World Champion in the best possible way.

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Brandon Nell
