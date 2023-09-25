Renee Paquette reacts to JoJo's heartbreaking post after Bray Wyatt's death

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman (aka Joseann Alexie) recently posted a heartfelt message for the love of her life, Bray Wyatt, a month after his sad passing away. Renee Paquette, along with other stars, also gave their flowers.

Last month, the news of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt's (aka Windham Rotunda) sad demise shocked the entire wrestling world. At the age of 36, Bray was still in the prime of his career, and fans were excited to see what he would do next after his return until the inevitable happened.

While the wrestling community still can't believe Wyatt is no more. Furthermore, his wife, JoJo Offerman, and his kids still can't get over the passing away of their loved one. JoJo wrote the following in her recent Instagram post, along with a picture of Wyatt:

"It’s been one month without you and every day gets harder and harder. I miss you Windham, The kids miss you. Thinking of you every second of every day. I love you so much, always ❤️."

Moreover, current AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette and several other stars from the wrestling industry also reacted to the heartbreaking post.

Check out Paquette's reaction below.

Renee Paquette and other stars react to JoJo's recent Instagram post

Renee Paquette also paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on AEW

Last month at the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium, Renee Paquette remembered the late Bray Wyatt by quoting the words that he shared upon his WWE return last year.

Here is what Renee said to kickoff the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW All In:

"To quote Windham Rotunda [Bray Wyatt] Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny."

Expand Tweet

No one can believe that Wyatt is no longer between us, even after a month. Nevertheless, he will forever be remembered for the moments he gave to the wrestling fans throughout his career.