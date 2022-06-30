Renee Paquette reacts to Jon Moxley's violent Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette recently took to Twitter to react to the brutal Blood and Guts match involving her husband Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

The main event of this Wednesday's show saw the Jericho Appreciation Society take on Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, Ortiz, and Moxley in a Blood and Guts match. The babyfaces emerged victorious after Castagnoli forced Matt Minard to submit to the sharpshooter.

Like many, Paquette was a keen observer of the match and posted various reactions throughout the bout. Check it out below:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Lol Blood and Guts is wild. Lol Blood and Guts is wild.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette This match is insanity! This match is insanity!

Twitter erupted after the Blood and Guts match on this week's AEW Dynamite

The main event of this week's show saw some impressive spots during the match.

Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli started the bout for their respective teams. The Swiss star put The Spanish God in the Giant Swing, but Daniel Garcia entered and saved the latter.

At one point, Jon Moxley laid out shards of broken glass on the mat and dropped Angelo Parker on it. The interim world champion then scratched Jake Hager's forehead with a piece of glass. He also drove a wooden skewer on top of Matt Minard's head.

Towards the end, Chris Jericho went to the roof of the cage, and Kingston followed him. Guevara also climbed up, but The Mad King threw him off the top of the steel structure.

Castagnoli then put Jericho in the Giant Swing and later made Minard submit to win the bout for his team.

Shortly after, fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the Blood and Guts match:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Blood and Guts 2022 will go down as one of the best TV wrestling main events EVER. That was INCREDIBLE #AEWDynamite Blood and Guts 2022 will go down as one of the best TV wrestling main events EVER. That was INCREDIBLE #AEWDynamite

Sapphaholic @sapphaholic In 2022, Eddie Kingston threw the Spanish God off the Blood and Guts cage, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer's table. In 2022, Eddie Kingston threw the Spanish God off the Blood and Guts cage, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer's table.

TheHoffPDX 🇺🇦 @wildcatgirl82 @ReneePaquette I bet my husband before the match started that Mox would pull out a fork and he didn’t disappoint. @ReneePaquette I bet my husband before the match started that Mox would pull out a fork and he didn’t disappoint. 😉

The Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite will likely put an end to the feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club. It will be interesting to see how the company books them in the future.

