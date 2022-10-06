Renee Paquette reacts to Saraya's (fka Paige) involvement in her first physical brawl on Dynamite

Renee Paquette took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Saraya's first-ever physical altercation earlier on Dynamite as a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

During this week's show, the 30-year-old appeared as she was in the corner of Athena, Willow Nightingale, and interim women's champion Toni Storm. They went up against Britt Baker's team of Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, and Serena Deeb.

Storm's squad won after Nightingale scored the pinfall on Ford, which upset Baker as she quickly sneaked into the squared circle to complain. However, she came across a solid right elbow shot from Saraya, and the brawl followed afterward.

The former WWE Divas Champion then got rid of the former AEW Women's Champion to get her hands on Rebel, who was left alone in the ring. She then delivered a devastating kick to the latter to end the proceedings.

Paquette caught up with the action as reacted on her friend's first-time scuffle in AEW programming. She thought that her friend might be cleared to compete.

Earlier, Baker cut a promo on the former WWE Superstar by announcing that she wouldn't be available to wrestle as the doctors hadn't 'cleared' her.

"Wheeeeeww looks cleared to me," Paquette tweeted.

Saraya's physical involvement definitely surprised the wrestling world as her in-ring status is still questionable following her retirement in 2018. However, it will be interesting to see if the sequence earlier could be the start of things to come.

