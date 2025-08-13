Renee Paquette Reacts to WWE Official's Unfortunate Personal Update

Renee Paquette is one of the top personalities in AEW. She is known for her background as an interviewer in WWE and later in All Elite Wrestling. The 39-year-old often shares her reactions to the happenings in the world of professional wrestling.Paquette recently reacted to WWE official Charles Robinson's update. The referee took to Instagram to reveal that he had been bitten by a bat last night. In his post, Robinson shared a picture from a hospital's emergency room, accompanied by a caption detailing the unfortunate incident.&quot;Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots,&quot; Robinson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany pro-wrestling personalities reacted to this post, including the AEW interviewer. Renee Paquette expressed her disbelief over this incident in the comment section. From the looks of it, the 39-year-old seemed genuinely concerned about the WWE official’s health. In a tone of surprise, Paquette wrote:&quot;NO!!!!&quot;Check out her comment below:Paquette's comment [Images via: WWE.com &amp; Charles Robinson's Instagram]Renee Paquette also recently reacted to Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis' paintingLast week, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis unveiled a painting of the two stars to celebrate The Protostar’s TNT Championship victory. Renee Paquette was in the ring when they presented this painting to the fans. She visibly cringed at the look of it in the ring, and later on, she expressed her feelings about the painting on social media.In an Instagram post shared by AEW, Paquette commented that the picture felt increasingly weird the longer she looked at it. It perfectly captured her reaction in the ring. She wrote:&quot;It got weirder the longer i looked at it.&quot;Check out her comment below:Renee Paquette's comment [Images via AEW's Instagram]Fletcher and Callis' painting has been making rounds on the internet since AEW Dynamite. However, Paquette's reaction has been the thing that stole the show. That said, it will be interesting to see what is next for them in the company from here on.