WWE official rushed to the emergency room

WWE is coming off a successful historic event in New Jersey and heading to Paris to host a premium live event. Recently, veteran official Charles Robinson was rushed to the emergency room in the middle of the night.Charles Robinson is a well-known WWE official, having been part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 25 years. The 61-year-old veteran has officiated several iconic wrestling matches in the promotion and also took a bump from John Cena during one of his title matches.Recently, Robinson uploaded a post on Instagram where he revealed that he was rushed to the emergency room at 2 am when he got bitten by a bat. Later in the post, he provided an update and informed that he got six shots after he spent hours in the hospital in the middle of the night.&quot;Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots. #animalattacks #hospital,&quot; Robinson wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen did John Cena attack Charles Robinson in WWE?Charles Robinson is a legend in the industry, as he's been a part of many iconic moments. From officiating a match between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar to taking bumps in the ring whenever needed, Robinson's love for the business hasn't dwindled with time.During John Cena's heel run as the Undisputed WWE Champion, Charles Robinson took a nasty bump outside the ring. In a match against Cena and CM Punk, Seth Rollins tried his best to cash in with the help of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in Saudi Arabia.Charles Robinson made his way to the ring in his signature style when The Visionary wanted a referee to officially cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Franchise Player knocked Robinson out before he could enter the ring to assist Rollins.After the show, the 61-year-old WWE official provided an update and joked that he was alive following the nasty bump outside the ring. It'll be interesting to see if Robinson returns to his duties in the coming days following a visit to the hospital.