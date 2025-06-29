WWE official shares health update following brutal John Cena attack

A WWE official has broken his silence following a brutal John Cena attack at Night of Champions. The PLE aired live last night from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cena defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions 2025. Seth Rollins got involved in the match and attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Cena had inadvertently knocked out the referee during the bout, and Seth Rollins called for another official to make his way to the ring.

Referee Charles Robinson sprinted down the entrance ramp but was cut off by The Cenation Leader before he could reach the ring. Cena leveled Robinson with a shoulder tackle that sent him tumbling to the floor.

Sam Roberts and Megan Morant discussed Cena's attack on Robinson during their Night of Champions recap. WWE posted a clip of the discussion on X, and the veteran referee replied to it to give an update on his condition.

"I am alive," he wrote.

The 48-year-old defeated CM Punk at Night of Champions to retain his title. Cody Rhodes got the better of Randy Orton at the PLE to win the King of the Ring Tournament and will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. John Cena became champion by defeating Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

Triple H reacts to John Cena's match at WWE Night of Champions

Triple H shared his thoughts on the match between John Cena and CM Punk at Night of Champions.

Speaking during the Night of Champions post-show, The Game suggested that the match between Punk and Cena was the last time they would compete in the ring against each other. Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of the year.

"It is just two generational stars coming together one last time. I think as much as it meant to fans here and around the world. I think that's what it meant to John Cena to see CM Punk. I'm glad we were able to put that fight together to deliver it here in Saudi. I'm glad they got to do it before John called it a day," he said. [From 25:41 to 26:04]

Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will be able to take the title from Cena in the months ahead.

