Cody Rhodes wins King of the Ring Tournament; SummerSlam match made official

Randy Orton battled Cody Rhodes in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at WWE Night of Champions for a chance to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025 in August.

Both stars got a thunderous ovation from the crowd as the action started back and forth. The American Nightmare connected with a Disaster Kick and followed it up with a Suplex of his own. Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter, but Orton was able to kick out at the last moment, and the match continued.

Orton fought back and planted Rhodes with a Draping DDT. The Viper fired up the crowd and went for an RKO, but the former AEW star countered it with a Cross Rhodes for a near fall. The St. Louis native then hit an RKO out of nowhere, but Rhodes somehow managed to kick out at two.

The Apex Predator later connected with another RKO but couldn't keep Rhodes down. Orton brought a steel chair into the ring, but referee Charles Robinson took it away. The legend then exposed the top turnbuckle, but it went on to backfire on him. Cody Rhodes shoved Orton rib-first into the exposed turnbuckle and followed it up with the Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.

Cody Rhodes will now challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam as a result of his victory today at Night of Champions.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

