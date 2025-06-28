John Cena will never face CM Punk again, confirms Triple H

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has confirmed that John Cena will not wrestle long-time rival CM Punk again. The Cenation Leader is all set to retire by the end of 2025.

The Last Real Champion put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against The Second City Saint in the main event of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Cena secured a hard-fought win in the bout that saw multiple interferences, including Seth Rollins' attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, in the end, The Visionary took out the challenger, allowing the champion to retain his title.

Speaking at the WWE Night of Champions Post-Show, Triple H spoke about the match. The Game confirmed that the two stars had locked horns for "one last time" at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

"It is just two generational stars coming together one last time. I think as much as it meant to fans here and around the world. I think that's what it meant to John Cena to see CM Punk. I'm glad we were able to put that fight together to deliver it here in Saudi. I'm glad they got to do it before John called it a day," he said. [From 25:41 to 26:04]

You can check out the WWE Night of Champions Post-Show below:

In the opening contest of the show, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to become the King of the Ring and book a championship match for himself at WWE SummerSlam. He will likely wrestle John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

With John Cena slated to reignite a title feud with Cody Rhodes, it will be interesting to see what's next for CM Punk.

