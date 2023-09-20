Renee Paquette reacts to WWE Superstar Natalya's heartwarming message on her birthday

Two beloved wrestling personalities, Renee Paquette and Natalya, recently shared heartwarming messages on social media.

Paquette, who is now with All Elite Wrestling, celebrated her birthday on September 19, and WWE Superstar Natalya took the opportunity to post a heartfelt birthday wish to her friend on Twitter.

Natalya celebrated Renee Paquette's birthday by sharing a series of photos showcasing their friendship over the years. The pictures ranged from a backstage snapshot to Paquette childhood.

The former Smackdown Women's Champion's caption was both touching and heartfelt, even recalling the time they rushed to an emergency dentist visit in Las Vegas after a mishap during a match.

Renee Paquette responded with a series of heart emojis, clearly touched by Natalya's tweet.

Renee and Natalya have a long history together, dating back to their time in WWE. Renee Paquette was a backstage interviewer and commentator in the promotion for years, while Natalya is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in history.

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette talks about interviewing AEW star Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) shared her thoughts on interviewing her husband, Jon Moxley.

In an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, she delved into the dynamics of interviewing professional wrestlers, and humorously admitted to "hating" interviewing her husband Jon Moxley.

"It’s funny. I can even use my husband as a comparison for that, in terms of like being a professional wrestler, but [Jon Moxley] doesn’t like doing interviews. I actually hate interviewing my husband [laughs], because he doesn’t like doing it. But for the most part, most professional wrestlers, they get the deal. They wanna come out. They wanna sing their song and do the dance. So it makes interviewing them always really, really easy." (H/t Cageside Seats)

Paquette spent eight years in the Stamford-based promotion before joining All Elite Wrestling in October 2022.

