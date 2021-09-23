Renee Paquette reveals what she loved about the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam main event

Renee Paquette reacted to Wednesday's main event of Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship by praising the fact that the company simply let the women main-event the show.

While some fans may have been surprised to see the match as the main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Paquette stated that she loved the way that AEW didn't make a big deal out of it.

"What a night for the ladies, main eventing Dynamite," said Paquette. "Putting on a he** of a show. Here's what I loved about it. I loved that they didn't make a huge deal out of the fact that the women were main eventing. They just did them."

Most people thought the main event would have been Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, but AEW put the women's title match in the traditional main event slot instead. Paquette's comments about the main event spot for the championship bout were fitting, to say the least.

As for the match itself, Baker emerged victorious over Soho when she made her challenger tap out to the Lockjaw.

Renee Paquette told Ruby Soho to pick Bryan Danielson's brain about gardening

Renee Paquette

Speaking of Ruby Soho, she was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions Podcast, where the conversation eventually veered into gardening. In one highlight, Paquette explained why Soho should talk to Bryan Danielson because he is the "garden guy."

"You should pick Bryan Danielson's brain about what to grow out there because he is the garden guy," said Paquette. "I think at one point he was even considering going into like horticulture school, is that even what you call it? I feel like that's a thing. We'll get him on the show at some point and I need to talk to him about that because he is the green thumb from what I understand."

Do you agree with Paquette's comments about the main event bout between Baker and Soho? Sound off below.

