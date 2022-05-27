"I don't think it's necessary" – Renee Paquette reveals that one thing Jon Moxley needs to stop doing in his matches

Renee Paquette revealed the one thing her husband, Jon Moxley, needs to stop doing in his matches.

The former AEW World Champion is known for competing in brutal matches. Since departing from WWE, he has wrestled in barbaric matches in AEW, GCW, and other indie promotions.

Speaking on The Sessions podcast, Paquette claimed she specifically hates it when Moxley licks blood off his opponents. The former WWE personality wishes her husband stopped doing it:

"Licking people’s blood. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m, like, why? What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That'd be number one for me. I hate it. I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either.” (H/T: Wrestling News)

Tony Khan recently spoke quite highly of Jon Moxley

Since making his debut with the company, Jon Moxley has been regarded as one of AEW's top stars. In an interview with Barstool Rasslin', the AEW President spoke highly of Moxley.

TK praised Moxley for his incredible run as the world champion and said:

"Moxley and Bryan Danielson are two of the great pro-wrestlers, not just today, but I think of all time. Two great World Champions who have wrestled all over the world and now have competed at the top level. Jon Moxley is one of only four men to ever hold the AEW World title. Again, we talked about Hangman, Jon Moxley, arguably the greatest world Champion of all time...We only got to see Jon Moxley who has had as many great defenses and great matches as the champion as anybody and I think is the 'can't-miss star' of the company right now "

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 3 years since Jon Moxley’s amazing arrival in AEW.



A star from get-go. He’s having the time of his life and I for one couldn’t be more happy. 3 years since Jon Moxley’s amazing arrival in AEW. A star from get-go. He’s having the time of his life and I for one couldn’t be more happy. https://t.co/mEBU9rdeH5

This weekend, Moxley will be in action at Double or Nothing when the Blackpool Combat Club faces the Jericho Appreciation Society in an Anarchy in the Arena Match.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh