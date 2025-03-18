Renee Paquette reveals teaser of scrapped project’s return to AEW

AEW star Renee Paquette has been All Elite since October 2022. She continued to do the same role she did in WWE. The star has been involved in backstage, in-ring, and sit-down interviews in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Apart from these, she has been involved in pre and post-pay-per-view panels, interacting with veterans and experts.

Renee Paquette hosted a popular podcast called 'The Sessions'. The former WWE name touched upon her previous venture in a recent interview, which had to be stopped due to unrevealed circumstances in 2023. She has also been producing multiple AEW YouTube shows with RJ City.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Renee hinted at bringing back the podcast in AEW. She believes that something similar to 'The Sessions' podcast being featured on TV would be special.

"I love doing interviews, I love doing those long-form interviews, and I had a blast doing when I was doing The Sessions podcast. I think doing that more in like a TV form, I would love to do something like that. Something like that would be really cool, I'm putting that out there in the world, put it on your vision board everybody," she said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Renee Paquette recently teased doing commentary

Paquette has been conducting long and short interviews throughout her time in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, she was asked if she would like to call the in-ring action in the future.

While speaking on Cincy360, the former WWE name claimed that she thinks about doing commentary sometimes.

"Sometimes, I think about it. There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I'm listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We'll see," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Renee Paquette is able to bring her Sessions podcast to AEW.

