Renee Paquette's additional role in AEW disclosed

After joining AEW a couple of weeks ago as a backstage personality, Renee Paquette's additional role in the promotion has recently been revealed.

Paquette was signed by the company on October 12 and immediately made her debut by kicking off Dynamite in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. The former WWE personality has already made her mark in backstage segments during interviews. She has spoken with TBS Champion Jade Cargill, The Acclaimed Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan lauded Paquette's professionalism. He added that it has been great working with her.

"Renee [Paquette] is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face. She’s a consummate professional and brings so much knowledge and experience to our production backstage, and she’s brought her amazing presence to AEW TV. We’re very excited to have her."

Khan then disclosed that the former Renee Young will have a role backstage in producing the shows.

"Her brain is so valuable for us to have backstage producing the shows."

Paquette will definitely bring a lot to the table for AEW, as she has served in different on-air roles during her time with WWE. Aside from being a backstage interviewer, she was also a color commentator on RAW and host of WWE Backstage.

Renee Paquette on if she will ever do commentary in AEW

During an episode of The Sessions podcast, the backstage personality stated that she didn't see herself commentating again.

Renee Paquette reiterated that she felt more comfortable talking to people and asking questions and wanted to stick to the role in AEW.

"I don’t know that that’s the thing [doing commentary] that I love doing, like if the opportunity made sense and it was something that everyone was on the same page about, like, maybe, but I just don’t see that being what I want to do. I don’t know. I don’t love like, I like doing the TV stuff, I like doing the interviews. I like all of that stuff. I think like just being the voice during the entire show is just not really my thing."

It will be interesting to see whether Paquette will have a change of heart and take a seat behind the desk to call matches. She stands the chance to create history as the first female commentator in All Elite Wrestling.

