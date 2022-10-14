Renee Paquette teases potential future role in AEW

Following her triumphant debut last night on AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette has seemingly disclosed her potential role with the company.

Earlier last night, President Tony Khan welcomed Paquette into his promotion with a patented "Is All Elite" graphic, announcing that she had officially signed a deal. She promptly kicked off the inaugural AEW show outside of the United States, in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Sessions, Paquette unveiled that she didn't really want to be a full-fledged commentator. She has worked as a commentator for RAW and SmackDown between 2018 and 2019 while in WWE.

Instead, she admitted that she would prefer to be more of an interviewer.

"I don’t know that that’s the thing that I love doing, like if the opportunity made sense and it was something that everyone was on the same page about, like, maybe, but I just don’t see that being what I want to do. I don’t know. I don’t love like, I like doing the TV stuff, I like doing the interviews. I like all of that stuff. I think like just being the voice during the entire show is just not really my thing," Paquette said. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

Paquette's first interview with the Jacksonville-based promotion came when she spoke to another Toronto native, Christian Cage.

Several wrestling personalities greeted Renee Paquette following her AEW debut

Names like WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, current superstars Zelina Vega, Wade Barrett, Titus O'Neil, Cathy Kelley, and former talents such as CJ Perry (aka Lana) and Maria Kanellis Bennett congratulated Renee Paquette on her successful move to AEW.

Fellow Canadian and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also greeted her. AEW stars such as Saraya joined in on the appreciation as she reacted to the arrival of her friend in Tony Khan's company.

Fans will have to tune in to see what the on-air personality will officially do for the foreseeable future.

