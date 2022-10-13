Nikki Bella and multiple WWE Superstars share heartfelt reactions to Renee Paquette's AEW debut

A number of former and current WWE Superstars have recently taken to social media to celebrate and comment on AEW's latest acquisition.

Tony Khan has picked up many former WWE Superstars since first embarking on his pro-wrestling journey in 2019. While he's received quite a ton of criticism for continuously adding to his roster, skeptics haven't prevented him from picking up yet another top name.

While she's not a wrestler, AEW recently announced that they have signed former WWE personality Renee Paquette. The Canadian-born star even went as far as opening the most recent AEW Dynamite show, which took place in her country.

Paquette's signing will likely come as no surprise to a handful of keen-eyed fans since her husband, Jon Moxley, recently extended his AEW contract by five more years.

Due to this, it's only natural that she'd join her husband after he's seemingly entrenched himself into All Elite Wrestling. Paquette has, so far, received an overwhelmingly positive response for joining up with AEW.

Former IMPACT, ROH, and WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to share her elation around Renee's signing.

Cathy Kelley, who WWE recently picked up, took to Twitter to seemingly comment on the comparisons some fans have made between her and Paquette.

Cathy Kelley @catherinekelley imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling. imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling.

Aside from these names, many stars and even a few celebrities like Stephen Amell all commented on Renee's Instagram post celebrating her signing.

The daughter of the legendary Mick Foley, Noelle, congratulated Paquette.

Nikki Bella also seemed very happy to see Paquette in AEW.

"Yyeeessssss girl!!!!" - Brie Bella commented.

WWE Diva Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) was one of the most enthusiastic comments.

"So happy for you!" CJ Perry [Lana] commented.

Stu Bennett (FKA Wade Barrett) left a single emoji in celebration.

Titus O'Neil also opted for a couple of emojis over text.

Check out even more comments on the original Instagram post.

It remains to be seen exactly what Renee's role in AEW will be, but so far, she's received an overwhelmingly positive response both inside and outside of All Elite Wrestling.

Renee Paquette recently broke her silence on why she opted to sign with AEW instead of possibly returning to WWE

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Renee officially turned down an offer from Triple H to return to the promotion as they shook up their commentary teams. This rumor initially kickstarted the belief that the star was AEW-bound.

During the most recent The Sessions, Paquette broke her silence on the matter.

"No shade to that at all, like that’s a beautiful option and when I was looking at those options for me it was like I love spending time with my kid, how lucky would I be to be a mom that can spend that much time with her daughter?" [H/T:InsideTheRopes].

According to Renee herself, spending time with her family was the bottom line. Since Tony Khan has been known to allow his personnel more time to spend with their families, it's not surprising that she decided to join AEW instead.

