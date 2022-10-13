WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reacts to fellow Canadian's AEW debut

Last night's AEW Dynamite took place in Canada for the first time ever. Fans including Trish Stratus were elated to see the shock debut of a former WWE star. The star was none other than Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette signed with WWE in 2012. She stayed with the company till 2020. During her time in WWE, she broke barriers and created several records. Paquette became the first full-time female commentator on WWE RAW and in Saudi Arabia as well. After leaving WWE, she began hosting her own podcast on her YouTube channel, 'The Sessions'.

Yesterday, Tony Khan revealed that Paquette has signed with the company. Following this, she kicked off AEW Dynamite by greeting the crowd and interviewing Christian Cage. Several AEW stars and others in the pro wrestling community reacted to her return.

Renee shared her reaction to the crowd's reaction. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had a two-word tweet in response to Paquette's tweet.

"Canada’s own" Trish Stratus tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Fans react to Trish Stratus' tweet and Renee's debut

The wrestling world appreciated the former WWE star making her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Some fans who were part of the live crowd shared their reactions to the debut. You can check out some of the reactions below:

Sofia @sofdlovesbsb @trishstratuscom It was so great being there to see her live. She continues to crush it. Well deserved love for our girl. @trishstratuscom It was so great being there to see her live. She continues to crush it. Well deserved love for our girl. ❤

AJ Awesome @AJAwesomeShow @ReneePaquette Congrats! It was great to see you on the show tonight! @ReneePaquette Congrats! It was great to see you on the show tonight!

AEW referee Rick Knox also reacted to the debut.

Rick Knox @madmadref @ReneePaquette The pop was insane!!! I could barely hear you from the ring @ReneePaquette The pop was insane!!! I could barely hear you from the ring

People also shared how much they would love to see the former WWE star once again on a pro wrestling show.

Quietusone @quietusone

Congrats! @ReneePaquette Awesome seeing the reaction and the smile.Congrats! @ReneePaquette Awesome seeing the reaction and the smile.Congrats!

Wrestling Shame @WrestlingShame @ReneePaquette @WeeklyReplay It was great to hear you use your real name on wrestling TV! @ReneePaquette @WeeklyReplay It was great to hear you use your real name on wrestling TV!

Few shared their love for the WWE Hall of Famer, and a couple of them even suggested her to sign with AEW.

William @William_Stocks2 @trishstratuscom Can’t beat Trish! Love every second when Trish is there! @trishstratuscom Can’t beat Trish! Love every second when Trish is there!

One fan mentioned how great it was to see the multi-time Women's Champion on WWE television and asked when she would be making her return.

JASON HEIM @Heim8687 @trishstratuscom Yes you are. How have you been doing? Miss seeing you on WWE tv. When will you be making an appearance? @trishstratuscom Yes you are. How have you been doing? Miss seeing you on WWE tv. When will you be making an appearance?

AEW's newest signee was prominently featured on last night's show, conducting multiple interviews.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently underwent surgery to remove her appendix. Following the surgery, Stratus mentioned that she is feeling a lot better and also asked her fans to listen to their body. She also recently announced her return as a judge for the second season of Canada's Got Talent.

What do you think is next in store for Renee? Will she also join the commentary team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

