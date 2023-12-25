Renee Paquette, Sammy Guevara and others react after former WWE Superstars make major announcement⁩

Several AEW stars have congratulated former WWE stars for the announcement of their second child. The star in question is Shawn Spears.

Shawn (fka Tye Dillinger) had a stint with WWE from 2006 to 2009. He was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2009 before re-signing in 2013.

Shawn Spears is married to former WWE star Peyton Royce, a.k .a. Cassie Lee. The couple welcomed their first child on January 17, 2023. Recently, Lee took to Instagram and announced that she is expecting another baby boy. Stars like Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and many others sent congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Take a look at their post below:

Take a look at some of the reactions of AEW stars:

Many AEW stars reacted to the announcement

Shawn Spears reveals CM Punk was responsible for his WWE return in 2013

Shawn Spears made his WWE debut in 2006 and was released on January 9, 2009. He again signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013. Spears then left the company on February 22, 2019, to finally join AEW in 2019.

While speaking with Wrestling is Life is Wrestling, the 42-year-old star talked about how CM Punk impacted his 2013 return.

"An opportunity came up to for another tryout and the only reason I got that was because CM Punk, who was the world champion at the time, put my name [on a list]. He was asked for 10 guys on the indies who he thought should be signed and he put my name on that list," said Shawn Spears.

He continued:

"I didn’t get back into that tryout because I’d been killing it on the indies. I was just pretty much primarily working in Canada. I wasn’t making waves anywhere else. I didn’t work for any other companies. I got back there because the connections and context I had made my first time around [with guys like CM Punk].”

Shawn Spears' last AEW appearance was at All Out pay-per-view in September 2023.

When do you think Spears will make his AEW return? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here