Renee Paquette sends a message to Brandi Rhodes after unfortunate health update

Brandi Rhodes recently opened up about her struggle with endometriosis. Former WWE Superstar Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) has sent a message to Brandi following the unfortunate health update.

Brandi is Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' wife and a former WWE star. On social media, the 40-year-old recently disclosed that she was suffering from stage four endometriosis. She also thanked Maryse for inspiring her to openly talk about her health condition. Many pro wrestling personalities, including Natalya, and Zelina Vega, reacted to Brandi's post.

You can view her Instagram post below.

Renee Paquette, who is currently signed with AEW, also sent a message to Brandi Rhodes after the update. She wrote the following in the comments section of Brandi's post:

"[Emojis] Glad you're on the mend."

Renee Paquette's comment on Brandi's recent post [Image source: Instagram]

Brandi Rhodes on why she left AEW with her husband

Brandi Rhodes was integral to AEW's success until her departure, as she played multiple roles in the company. In 2022, she shockingly decided to part ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes, after their contracts expired.

In a recent chat with Progress News, Brandi explained why she left All Elite Wrestling.

“What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes. When you start to see things drift from the original vision and (…) I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to [think] this may not be what we thought it was," she said.

Expand Tweet

While Cody signed a deal with WWE before WrestleMania 38, Brandi decided to focus on ventures outside pro wrestling. However, she appeared alongside The American Nightmare during the latter's entrance on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see whether she will return to the Stamford-based organization for another run.

We at Sportskeeda wish Brandi a speedy recovery.