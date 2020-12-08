Renee Paquette sends a birthday message to Jon Moxley 

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley turned 35 on December 7th, 2020. Well wishes poured in from all corners of the pro-wrestling world, with Moxley's wife Renee Paquette also taking to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

Renee Paquette posted a picture of Moxley on her official Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt caption, dubbing him the best. Renee also joked about how she could go on while heaping praise on her husband, but it would eventually annoy him. Check out the post below:

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley recently revealed the gender of their child

Renee Paquette recently posted a picture on Instagram, revealing the gender of her child. A string of wrestling personalities reacted to the reveal, which can be checked out HERE.

Renee Paquette and Moxley met around eight years ago while working for WWE and began dating in 2013. Both did incredibly well for themselves while under the WWE umbrella.

Renee Paquette got hitched to Jon Moxley in April 2017. Moxley left WWE last year and went on to make his debut in AEW. He is currently one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Renee left WWE after an eight-year stint after SummerSlam this. Moxley recently announced that Renee is pregnant during an episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Jon Moxley a happy birthday!