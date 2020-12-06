Paige, R-Truth, and others react to Renee Paquette's baby gender reveal

Renee Paquette revealed the gender of her baby in the latest post on her official Instagram handle. The wrestling world had learned about Renee Paquette's pregnancy when former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley revealed the same on an episode of Dynamite.
In her post, Renee Paquette posted a picture of a cake and hinted that the baby is a girl by stating, "It's pink!". Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been together for seven years at this point.
Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, made his WWE main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012, as a part of The Shield, alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Weeks before Moxley's debut, Renee Paquette had signed a contract with WWE. The duo began dating in 2013 and quickly hit it off. Moxley and Renee got hitched four years later.
Several big names have reacted to Renee Paquette's announcement
Renee Paquette's baby gender reveal led to a string of WWE Superstars and other pro-wrestling personalities congratulating her and sending her best wishes. You can head over to her Instagram post to check out all the reactions. Here is the Instagram post, plus some of the most notable reactions to Renee's reveal.
Sportskeeda wishes the very best to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley!Published 06 Dec 2020, 13:06 IST