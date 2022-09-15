Renee Paquette sends a stern message to former WWE Superstar after she hits a low blow to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Tay Melo's interference in the AEW match between Sammy Guevara and Jon Moxley this week has elicited an enraged response from the latter's wife, Renee Paquette.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured The Spanish God going up against The Purveyor of Violence in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions. While Moxley was expected to win, Sammy put up a solid defense against the veteran.

During the bout, Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. also entered the scene to cause a disruption, attempting to turn the tables on Mox.

While Anna distracted the referee, Melo hit Moxley with a low blow. Taking advantage of the former WWE NXT star's attack, Sammy immediately went for a pinfall attempt. However, the Blackpool Combat Club member kicked out at two.

The incident prompted Moxley's wife and former WWE Personality, Renee, to send a seething tweet directed at Tay Melo.

"Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband," Paquette wrote.

Much to AEW fans' delight, Melo's underhanded tactics did not work. To end the match, Mox pinned Sammy following a Death Rider.

With Guevara's defeat, Jon Moxley has advanced to the finals of the tournament. It remains to be seen whether he will become the AEW World Champion for the third time soon.

What are your thoughts on Paquette's tweet? Sound off in the comments below.

