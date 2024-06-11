Renee Paquette sends a three-word message after former WWE star announces indefinite hiatus

A former WWE star recently announced that he was seriously injured and would take an indefinite break from in-ring competition. Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) has now sent a heartfelt message to him on Instagram.

The former WWE star in question is Dax Harwood of FTR. Since his debut in Tony Khan's AEW, he and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, have had a remarkable run. However, the tandem's future seems uncertain after Harwood made a shocking revelation.

On Instagram, Dax Harwood recently disclosed that he suffered an injury during his ladder match at the 2024 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. During FTR's bout against The Young Bucks, Harwood hurt his lower back in a ladder spot involving Matt Jackson.

Despite being injured, Dax Harwood continued his feud with The Elite and competed in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. Apologizing to his boss, Tony Khan, and the medical team, Harwood announced that he would be away from the squared circle for the foreseeable future.

Current AEW broadcaster and backstage interviewer, Renee Paquette, reacted to the unfortunate news shared by Harwood. She sent the following message to the FTR member in the comments section of the latter's Instagram post:

"Get better buddy!" Paquette wrote.

A screenshot of Renee Paquette's comment on Instagram

Former WWE star Dax Harwood's last match before hiatus announcement

After the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler competed in a tag team match against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on last week's edition of Collision.

The hard-hitting bout unfortunately ended in a time-limit draw, and the two teams teased a rematch after not receiving extra time to determine a winner.

FTR's match against Blackpool Combat Club was perhaps Harwood's last TV appearance for a while. It remains to be seen when the former WWE Tag Team Champion will return to active competition.

Would you miss watching Harwood compete on AEW TV? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

