Renee Paquette sends a three-word message after Jon Moxley kisses a male star at non-AEW show

Renee Paquette reacted after her husband Jon Moxley kissed Effy during their GCW World Championship clash.

At GCW's Homecoming show, Moxley and Effy went back-and-forth in a hardcore match. However, the two were seen locking lips midway through the match. Eventually, the AEW star retained his title after planting his opponent to the mat.

Taking to Twitter, Paquette reacted to Moxley and Effy's kiss, as she wrote the following:

"Yo @EFFYlives wtf."

Moxley has been a busy man in AEW lately. He recently defended his Interim AEW World Championship on Dynamite: Quake By The Lake against Chris Jericho in one of his best matches in the promotion.

The Interim Champion then came face-to-face with World Champion CM Punk, who returned after the match to save the Blackpool Combat Club from The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Since winning the Interim title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Moxley has successfully defeated Rush and Brody King to retain his title as well.

Over at GCW, Moxley is set to face Nick Gage once again in a Title vs. Career Match. The bout was confirmed after the current champion's win over Effy.

Booker T recently criticized Jon Moxley's reign as the Interim AEW World Champion

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker claimed that he wasn't a fan of Moxley's title reign, to begin with. He said:

“I didn’t like it from the beginning and hopefully this matchup puts it to bed. You know, trying to figure out where you go from there, I just didn’t think it was a great idea, but at the end of the day it might have been a good idea because [CM] Punk’s back now. The Interim champion, at the pay-per-view, in Chicago, got a lot of meat on that bone right there, we’ll see how it works out.”

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Title vs. Career

#GCWHomecoming Jon Moxley vs Nick GageTitle vs. Career

Moxley is now expected to feud with CM Punk and the two men could compete in a title unification bout at All Out 2022 next month.

