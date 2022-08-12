"I didn't like it from the beginning" - WWE legend gives brutal opinion on Jon Moxley's run as Interim AEW World Champion

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his honest opinion on Jon Moxley's run with the Interim AEW World Championship.

Moxley won the belt at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, defeating NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show, and has since gone on an absolute tear with the belt.

He has successfully defended the title against the likes of Brody King, Rush and Chris Jericho. Jon also fended off the likes of Mance Warner and Konosuke Takeshita in title eliminators, proving to the world that he is a fighting champion.

However, Booker T has one small fault with Jon Moxley's run as champion. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former WCW Champion admitted that he was not a fan of the Interim Championship being introduced in the first place. He further added that it might only work now given the fact that CM Punk has returned to AEW.

“I didn’t like it from the beginning and hopefully this matchup puts it to bed. You know, trying to figure out where you go from there, I just didn’t think it was a great idea, but at the end of the day it might have been a good idea because [CM] Punk’s back now. The Interim champion, at the pay-per-view, in Chicago, got a lot of meat on that bone right there, we’ll see how it works out.” [1:27:14-1:27:38]

The Interim Championship idea has been used once before in AEW when the TNT Championship was held up by then champion Cody Rhodes, who came down with an illness.

The title was won by Sammy Guevara, who proceeded to unify the titles at the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite in January 2022.

Jon Moxley has never beaten CM Punk in his entire career

Throughout his entire career, Jon Moxley has faced anyone and everyone who has dared to step foot into the ring with him. However, there is one person who, for whatever reason, Mox couldn't beat. That man is CM Punk.

The two men faced each other countless times during their time in WWE when Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) was a member of The Shield and consistently faced the "Second City Saint" in multi-man matches.

In the singles competition, Punk and Moxley have faced each other a total of three times, with Chicago's own coming out on top in all three bouts. However, a lot has changed since their WWE tenures, and the impending Undisputed AEW World Championship match is sure to be one for the ages.

