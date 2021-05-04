Renee Paquette reveals her favorite wrestler growing up 

Renee Paquette doesn't have to look far to find her favorite childhood wrestler. The former Renee Young has revealed via a GIF on Twitter that her favorite wrestler growing up is the legendary Goldust.

The popular sports network SportsCenter posted a tweet with the following question: "Who was your favorite wrestler growing up?"

Many responded, with Paquette giving her two cents by posting a GIF of AEW star Dustin Rhodes as his WWE gimmick - Goldust.

Dustin Rhodes portrayed the Goldust character for a large portion of his career. He debuted in WWE as Goldust in 1995 during an In Your House special. Rhodes would play the character throughout his time in WWE until 2019 when he departed to work in AEW alongside his brother Cody.

Renee Paquette has current links to Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes in AEW

Renee Paquette is a lot closer to her childhood hero than many others get to be. Dustin Rhodes, the man who brought The Bizarre One to life, is a current member of the AEW roster.

Renee's real-life husband, Jon Moxley, works alongside Rhodes as a star in AEW's talent pool. Both have made a comfortable home for themselves in the upstart promotion. They also share a history as two former WWE stars who jumped ship for All Elite Wrestling.

Fans may also recall Renee Paquette's husband and Goldust fighting each other. The Rhodes Brothers squared off against The Shield many times in WWE, even winning tag gold from them in 2013.

Advertisement

It's long been speculated that Renee Paquette will eventually find herself working for AEW.

Paquette had a renowned stint in WWE as a commentator and backstage personality. Ever since her departure from the company, it was seen as only a matter of time before Paquette joined AEW after her husband.

Currently, Renee Paquette produces her own podcast, "Oral Sessions", and is also gearing up for her first-born child.

With so much going on, it's no wonder she hasn't shown up in AEW yet. If Paquette does decide to become All Elite, she could find herself interviewing the very man behind her favorite childhood wrestler.