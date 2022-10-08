Renee Paquette shares heartfelt message for Jon Moxley's contribution to the industry

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette believes that Jon Moxley is etching a place for himself in the ranks of pro wrestling legends.

Moxley has proven to be one of the biggest assets in AEW over the years. With the CM Punk controversy after All Out effectively phasing him out of the scene, Moxley has been one of the prime members backstage, helping restore order in the chaos.

The Purveyor of violence recaptured the World Title again for the 3rd time in AEW, kicking off an epic run so far. This week on Rampage, he teamed up with his fellow BCC members Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to face Rush and Private Party. A grueling match ensued, ending with a win for the Blackpool Combat Club.

As always, Moxley proved to be the main attraction, with fans tearing the house down with cheers. Shortly after the match, Renee Paquette took to Twitter to share an appreciation post for her husband.

"So proud of Jon! Just casually watching him carve out his own legacy in real time," Paquette tweeted.

With Jon Moxley scheduled to defend his world title against Hangman Adam Page on the October 18 episode of Dynamite, it remains to be seen whether his AEW World Championship run will be cut short unexpectedly or if he will continue to dominate.

Jon Moxley signed a contract extension with AEW just hours ago

The Purveyor of Violence has cemented his status as an All Elite man, as Tony Khan recently announced that he has signed a five-year contract extension.

The announcement was made via a press release just hours ago. Furthermore, Jon Moxley's responsibilities will also include mentoring and coaching talent backstage and he will work exclusively for AEW and its international partners.

Only time will tell how Moxley will progress in his run further in AEW.

