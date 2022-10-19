Renee Paquette shares interesting story Jon Moxley narrated about AEW arena during initial dating years

AEW personality Renee Paquette has shared an interesting story going back to her and Jon Moxley's initial dating days.

This week's AEW Dynamite will take place at the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Taking to her Instagram story, Paquette said that her husband had claimed that the arena was haunted.

Paquette shared an Instagram story from the same location where Moxley brought her during their dating days:

"Well I'm on my way to film a little something but since it is spooky-season, we are at the Heritage Bank Arena, and Jon [Moxley] and I first started dating, he brought me up where we are right now, on the fifth floor. He claims that this building is very haunted. So will I be keeping my eyes and ears open? One hundred percent. Will I see a ghost? Perhaps. Stay tuned," said Renee Paquette.

Jon Moxley claimed that he still has a lot to offer to professional wrestling

Jon Moxley has already established his place as an AEW veteran. The current world champion is currently in his third reign with the title.

Speaking recently with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360, Moxley said that he wants to continue his journey in the world of professional wrestling:

"I've had plenty of success, and I want to continue having that success, I'm not nearly done, but I'm already looking forward to the future of giving back over the next however many years. Being in AEW is the perfect place to do that," said Moxley.

Moxley further explained how wrestling helped him in life and provided so much for him:

"Wrestling gave me everything I have in life. I would be, the cliche is 'You'd be dead or in jail,' Jon Moxley added. "I can't think of another way to put it. I would have nothing without wrestling. It's the thing that brought me life and gave me purpose and is a thing that's mine. It brought me everything I have in life from my wife to my family to my house, my truck, my friends, my life experiences. It's my entire life."

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page on this week's Dynamite.

