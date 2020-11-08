Renee Young reacts to Jon Moxley's win at Full Gear

At AEW Full Gear tonight, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took on Eddie Kingston in the main event. As is usually the case with Moxley's matches, this one was an incredibly brutal encounter and not for the faint-hearted. Renee Young was putting out tweets during the match and wasn't thrilled one bit at witnessing the violence that was unfolding.

In the end, Moxley applied a Bulldog Choke with barbed wire on Kingston, and it was enough for the latter to quit the bout. Renee Young immediately put out an amusing tweet, hinting that she is ordering Epsom salts and a first aid kit in bulk to tend to Moxley's injuries that he suffered during the match. Check out the tweet below:

*orders bulk Epsom salts and a first aid kit* — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

Renee Young isn't a fan of Jon Moxley going too far in his matches

Last year, Moxley revealed in an interview that Renee Young doesn't like it when he uses tables and other foreign objects during his matches. Renee Young usually puts up live tweets during Moxley's PPV matches, and tonight wasn't any different.

At one point during the match, a couple of thumbtacks got stuck to Moxley's head and Renee just couldn't take it. She immediately put up a tweet indicating that she was upset at what had happened.

Tacks in the head. C’mon man. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

In the end though, Moxley retained his belt, but he'll certainly need some much-deserved rest, plus medical assistance to cater to his wounds.