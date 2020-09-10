Renee Young reacts to Miro (Rusev) making his AEW debut on Dynamite

Miro, FKA Rusev, debuted on the latest episode of Dynamite as he was revealed to be Kip Sabian's best man. The reactions to Rusev's AEW debut have been overwhelmingly positive. As we had reported Lana's reaction earlier, which included two deleted tweets, Renee Young also reacted to Rusev's All Elite Wrestling debut.

The former WWE presenter was excited to see Rusev on Dynamite, and she was particularly impressed by him rocking a Gucci t-shirt.

Yay!!!! It's @ToBeMiro and he's got on that @gucci 😂🤑🔥

As Renee Young is also done with WWE, could we see her follow Miro and her husband Jon Moxley to AEW anytime soon? Only time will tell.

Miro (Rusev) is All Elite

Kip Sabian is all set to get married to Penelope Ford, and he was out on AEW Dynamite to reveal the identity of his best man. Much to the surprise of nearly every fan watching this week's show, Rusev made his way to ring.

Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, showed up with a new look and a Gucci shirt as 'Miro Day' chants echoed inside the Daily's Place. The former WWE United States Champion said that 'Miro Day' had a nice ring to it.

Rusev took a shot at the WWE by saying that his former employers can shove the imaginary brass ring up where the sun doesn't shine. He then called himself the best gamer on twitch and that he was in AEW to devour people every week on Dynamite. Miro is All Elite, and he ended the segment with a beaming smile.

Advertisement

Rusev was one of the many WWE Superstars who were released in April as part of the company's cost-cutting drive. While he was teased to join Impact Wrestling, the ideal destination for him was always believed to be All Elite Wrestling.

Rusev is easily one of the most high-profile names to have been let go by the WWE in recent times. He was one of the most popular names in the WWE, who was always deemed as an underutilized talent.

Miro is now in All Elite Wrestling, and his fans would be hoping to see him rise to the top. What are your expectations for Miro in AEW? Let us know them in the comments section.