Lana reacts to Rusev's AEW debut on Dynamite

Miro, FKA Rusev, is finally All Elite! The former WWE Superstar was revealed as Kip Sabian's best man on the latest episode of Dynamite, and it was a surprise that no one saw coming.

Lana reacted to her husband's AEW debut by posting a series of tweets. The first just said 'Shook', and many fans would share the same sentiment as Lana.

Lana posted two more tweets, which were deleted in an instant.

Lana posted the tweet shortly after Rusev's AEW debut.

The second deleted tweet from Lana.

Rusev makes his AEW debut

Kip Sabian was out in the ring with Penelope Ford, and Sabian was ready to unveil the best man for his wedding.

Tony Schiavone was kicked out of the ring and out came Puff, who wasn't the best man. Brian Pillman Jr. came out next, but he wasn't the best man either.

Finally, Rusev appeared, and the fans at the Daily's Place erupted with cheers. 'Miro Day' chants began to reverberate across the arena, and the former WWE United States Champion stood in the ring and soaked in the atmosphere.

Rusev then took a direct shot at the WWE by stating that he spent ten years in the same house intending to reach out for the imaginary brass ring. Rusev then said, "You can take that brass ring and shove it up your a**."

Rusev then cut a promo in which he called himself the best man, the best gamer on Twitch and the man who devours people in the ring. He promised to destroy people on Dynamite every week and said that Elite recognizes Elite. Rusev concluded by saying that he is Miro and he is All Elite!

AEW confirmed Miro's full-time signing with a tweet shortly after his debut on Dynamite. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet also confirmed that Rusev had signed a deal for over a year with All Elite Wrestling.

Rusev was released from the WWE in April, and his AEW debut had been rumored to happen ever since he quit Vince McMahon's company.

