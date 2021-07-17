Report: Reason behind why Chris Jericho didn't appear in-person at AEW Fyter Fest revealed 

At this week's AEW Fyter Fest, Chris Jericho appeared in a backstage segment where he discussed his burgeoning rivalry with MJF. Moments later, The Pinnacle leader and Shawn Spears showed up to brutally assault the 'God of War'.

However, many fans were surprised that Chris Jericho and MJF's interaction didn't go down in the ring. According to the latest report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segment was taped well in advance since The Inner Circle leader was not present in Austin, Texas for the show.

Meltzer revealed that Chris Jericho was instead with his band Fozzy, performing a sold-out show in Iowa City on Wednesday night:

"Jericho was not at the Cedar Park show on 7/14. His segment with MJF and Spears was pre-taped because he was doing a rare Wednesday night concert with Fozzy in Iowa City. The event sold out. While they performed during the Sturgis Rally last year which was quite controversial, this was the first actual Fozzy concert on their own since the pandemic," stated Dave Meltzer.

Chris Jericho is the lead singer of Fozzy, a heavy metal band that has been going strong since its inception in 1999. Among the several chartbusting singles from the group, the most popular one is 'Judas,' which Jericho uses as his entrance music in AEW.

Chris Jericho will be in action at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

While Chris Jericho missed Night 1 of Fyter Fest, he will be in action next week at Fyter Fest Night 2.

#AEWDynamite: Grand Slam

Wed, September 22nd

USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium - Queens, NYC@IAmJericho plans on being there, are you?



TOMORROW MORNING! Friday, July 16

10am Eastern - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/9onDz1OQy0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021

Jericho will square off with Shawn Spears at the show, the first of four opponents for him hand-picked by MJF. According to the conditions laid down by 'The Salt of the Earth', the former AEW Champion will have to defeat Spears and the next three opponents to get a match with MJF.

