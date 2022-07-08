Reported nixed plans for Andrade El Idolo and former Tag Team Champions at AEW Blood and Guts unveiled

Reports have emerged about a change in the original plans for the match between Rush and Penta Oscuro on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The former Ring of Honor World Champion took on Oscuro in a singles bout last night. The latter went into the match with revenge on his mind as his brother, Rey Fenix, was unmasked by Andrade El Idolo and Rush. But the end of the match saw Rush picking up the win, courtesy of a distraction caused by Andrade with Oscuro ultimately getting unmasked by the winner.

But according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW had originally planned for a different bout. It was reported that for the second consecutive week, the initial booking was for Rush and his partner Andrade El Idolo to go up against Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix. The clash did not materialize as one of Andrade or Fenix were not cleared to wrestle.

The report further suggested that the Jacksonville-based promotion also considered putting the tag team contest on for last week's Blood & Guts tapings in Detroit, Michigan.

When did Rush make his in-ring AEW debut?

The 33-year-old made his in-ring debut on the June 24th edition of AEW Rampage during a match between Andrade El Idolo and Ray Fenix.

After the two wrestlers fought for almost 20 minutes, Rush thought it was the perfect opportunity to introduce himself. He applied a low blow to Fenix which helped Andrade pick up the win following a Hammer-Lock DDT.

Andrade and Rush then joined forces to launch an assault on the Lucha Brothers member. The two went on to introduce their new tag team La Facion Ingobernables as they revealed the group's T-Shirt. The humiliation was not yet over as Rush removed Fenix's mask.

It looks like the rivalry between the two tag teams is heating up as each episode of passes, it remains to be seen how the feud will unfold in the near future.

