Reported reason behind Parker Boudreaux's AEW absence disclosed

Parker Boudreaux has immediately made an impact in his short time so far as an AEW superstar. He immediately drew comparisons to the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. He is currently with the Mogul Affiliates but has been missing some time apparently due to an injury.

Currently, the Mogul Affiliates and The Embassy are in a partnership as of a few months ago. Their leader Swerve Strickland has been continuing to be on a roll despite the members of his faction missing time. He recently challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. Strickland was dominating the entire match until he was finessed by the champ, who came up with a narrow victory.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Trench, and Parker Boudreaux of the Mogul Affiliates have missed extended periods of time due to injuries. This is the reason for their leader Swerve Strickland to stick by The Embassy a whole lot more until their return.

AEW star doesn't want faction member to be compared to Brock Lesnar anymore

AEW star Swerve Strickland has addressed the comparisons between Parker Boudreaux and Brock Lesnar. The two are currently part of the faction Mogul Affiliates.

Talking on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast last March, Stickland mentions that he does not want comparisons between Boudreaux and Lesnar. For him, Boudreaux is a one-of-a-kind and a very much new type of superstar. He acknowledges that it may take some time but is confident that fans will get to see so soon.

Currently, Parker has taken some time away from the promotion due to an injury, along with Trench, another member of the Mogul Affiliates. In the meantime, Swerve is currently alongside The Embassy, a faction that they are also in cahoots with.

"I'm going to take these guys and make something that you didn't know it's what you wanted, and that's going to take time to do," he said. "Having Parker kind of slowly wipe that [Lesnar] comparison away. I don't want him to be compared to anybody, I don't want my other man to be compared to anybody either, especially since he's so new." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Despite the continued absence of the Mogul Affiliates, Strickland and The Embassy have been going strong. In the case that Parker and Trench finally make their return, who knows just how powerful this band of factions will be?

