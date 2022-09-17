Real reason reportedly disclosed for AEW's decision to lift suspension on several personalities involved in CM Punk's All Out backstage brawl

Latest reports have emerged as to why AEW decided to lift the suspensions on several AEW personalities who were penalized following the AEW All Out backstage brawl.

The fight following the All Out Media scrum involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks). But along with them all, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa were all suspended as part of an investigation by a third party.

Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Daniels, Buck, Cutler, and Nakazawa have been cleared by the investigating party as they reached the conclusion that they were not brawling themselves. It was also mentioned that the aforementioned individuals tried to break up the fight rather than get involved. However, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Ace Steel, who were directly involved in the brawl, remain suspended.

Fightful Select states that sources believe Cutler, Nakazawa, Daniels, and Buck were suspended as a precautionary measure as there were no reports of these individuals breaking the rules.

AEW reportedly planning to break silence on the CM Punk,Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks situation

Apart from the backstage video on Dynamite After All Out, which saw AEW president Tony Khan announce the suspensions, there has not been much, made public by the Jacksonville-based promotion about the current situation of the involved stars.

According to the latest reports from PWTorch's Wade Keller, the company could address the audience with more information as soon as this week.

"I will say I'm expecting the silence to end soon as far as this goes. So keep your ear to the ground, I will say... There should be a breaking of the silence on the issue, I'll put it that way. Probably this week but by early this week but I think most likely this week," Keller said.

CM Punk is suffering from an injury which will keep him out of action for around eight months. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks recently announced on Twitter that they are on hiatus until further notice.

