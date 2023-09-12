"Respect to both of them" - AEW star shares praise for CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

An AEW star recently shared his praise for the professional wrestling achievements of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson on social media.

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are two of the finest in-ring performers in professional wrestling and have enjoyed massive fan support throughout their careers due to their personas. Both have played the role of anti-authority figures in WWE and delivered some of the biggest moments to the wrestling fans, like Punk's pipebomb promo and Bryan's WrestleMania 30 main event victory.

A fan recently shared a video of the backstage interview of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson from their days in WWE on Twitter. AEW star Ricky Starks replied to the post with the following:

"Respect to both of them. @bryandanielson @CMPunk."

Ricky Starks is a former FTW Champion and won the Men's Owen Hart Tournament by defeating CM Punk in the final. Starks was recently embroiled in a rivalry with Punk, and it was rumored that the two were scheduled to clash at AEW's All Out.

However, the Second City Saint was fired from the company a day before the pay-per-view due to a backstage incident at All In.

The Absolute ended up facing Bryan Danielson at All Out last week. Starks lost to the American Dragon after a hard-hitting match.

Ricky Starks delivered a beatdown on Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision

On the recent episode of Collision, Bryan Danielson came to the ring to challenge IWGP World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. for a match at All Elite Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream.

After the promo, Ricky Starks came out alongside Big Bill to talk about his match with the American Dragon at All Out and followed it with a beatdown on Danielson.

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley tried to make the save but to no avail and got beaten up by The Absolute and Bill.

The segment ended with both the members of Blackpool Combat Club lying in the ring, and a match between Jon Moxley and Big Bull was announced for the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

