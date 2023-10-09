"Respectful criminal" - AEW star Renee Paquette suffers unfortunate incident

AEW star Renee Paquette was a victim of unfortunate circumstances recently when she revealed on Twitter that her car had been broken into.

The former WWE on-screen character took to Twitter to announce the incident that her car was broken into. however, nothing was stolen. She sarcastically called the infiltrator a "respectful criminal."

"Shout out to the person that broke into my car but didn’t take any of my stuff. Respectful criminal," - Renee Paquette tweeted.

Renee Paquette signed with WWE in October 2012 with the ring name Renee Sterling. She was eventually named Renee Young, with her first appearance coming as a co-host on the 2012 Survivor Series pre-show alongside Scott Stanford. She made her NXT debut as a backstage interviewer on the January 23, 2013 episode.

After quitting WWE, she started her own podcast before Tony Khan announced that she had signed with AEW. She has been with the company since October 2022, working alongside her husband Jon Moxley.

Renee Paquette hates interviewing former AEW Champion Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley are one of the most popular couples in All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview, she opened up about interviewing professional wrestlers and explained why she hates interviewing Jon Moxley:

"It’s funny. I can even use my husband as a comparison for that, in terms of like being a professional wrestler, but [Jon Moxley] doesn’t like doing interviews. I actually hate interviewing my husband [laughs], because he doesn’t like doing it. But for the most part, most professional wrestlers, they get the deal. They wanna come out. They wanna sing their song and do the dance. So it makes interviewing them always really, really easy." (H/t Cageside Seats)

Renee Paquette has enjoyed substantial time on television as an on-screen character in AEW. While she has yet to make an in-ring outing in her career, it remains to be seen if we see her in mixed-tag team action in the future alongside her husband.