“Rest in Peace” - Christopher Daniels pens a heartfelt note after the passing of wrestling legend Gran Hamada

AEW star Christopher Daniels recently shared a heartfelt message for Grand Hamada. The veteran passed away at the age of 74.

Ad

The Realidad San Luis outlet broke the news about Gran Hamada's passing on February 15th in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The veteran's career spanned over 46 years and his last documented wrestling match was for Michinoku Pro Wrestling in 2018. Many including Christopher Daniels reacted to the passing of the legend.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), The Fallen Angel paid his respects to Gran Hamada. Daniels reflected on how welcoming Hamada was to him on his first Michinoku Pro tour.

Ad

Trending

"Rest in Peace Gran Hamada. A true gentleman, so welcoming to a young Christopher Daniels on his first Michinoku Pro tour. Truly one of a kind, pro wrestling is lacking without you, sir."

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Christopher Daniels reveals his next move after retirement

Christopher Daniels faced Hangman Adam Page in his retirement match a couple of weeks ago on AEW Collision. The encounter was a Texas Death Match where Hangman brutalized The Fallen Angel and retired him from in-ring competition.

In an appearance on Talk is Jericho, the former TNA star revealed that he would like to offer his services as a general manager or a character who is the voice of Tony Khan. CD noted how he can still cut a great promo and would love to be used as a name that furthers storylines.

Ad

“Well, to be honest, selfishly, I’d love to be a performer in the sense of if I could be your GM or if I could be the voice of Tony Khan, which is what I sort of pitched being originally with the EVP, I’m happy to do that. I still feel like I can cut a good promo, I could get a point across — that’s not hard for me I don’t think. It’s just a matter of, okay, I want to be a supporting player in these people’s stories,” said Daniels. [H/T: Ewrestlingnews]

The fans will have to wait and see if The Fallen Angel takes one of these roles on All Elite Wrestling programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback