Results of Tony Khan's creative control assessed on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was one of the most talked-about shows last night. While it was a good show, the overall quality of the episode wasn't similar to the previous week. Recently, Wrestlenomics released the average viewers of the flagship show, which reportedly had Tony Khan's involvement.

Mercedes Mone and Yuka Sakazaki headlined the show. This was the first time she main evented the flagship show. The show also featured stars like MJF, Jon Moxley, Jay White, Adam Copeland, and many more. Along with the main event, the bout that caught more praise was between Will Ospreay and Brian Cage.

While the latest AEW Dynamite was regarded as mediocre, last week's Collision was highly praised due to compelling storylines and high-quality matches. Many veterans have also praised the previous weekly shows. A recent report claimed that Tony Khan has been more involved in the creative process of AEW in the past few weeks.

Trending

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite garnered a total audience of 604,000 and was rated 0.17 among the 18-to 49-year-old demographics. The statistics are slightly lower than last week's, as the average viewership was 655,000, and the ratings were also slightly higher, at 0.19.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when the ratings and viewership will bounce back of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback