Tony Khan's backstage role in AEW undergoes drastic change - Reports

Tony Khan has succeeded in growing AEW significantly over the past five years, although his product, as of late, has its share of critics. An interesting report has emerged regarding the All Elite Creative Head's involvement in his promotion's recent booking.

This past Saturday, AEW returned to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for the Homecoming edition of Collision. The episode was stacked with exciting matches and memorable segments, including the blockbuster return of Toni Storm's Timeless gimmick after her in-ring segment with Mariah May. Numerous fans online have praised the show for its quality in-ring action, storyline progression, and production value.

All Elite programming from earlier this month has garnered praise from viewers and industry veterans. This has been a shot in the arm for the company's backstage environment, according to a new update from Fightful Select. The report claims that people in the Jacksonville-based promotion were "understandably pumped" regarding Collision: Homecoming. It also notes that Tony Khan has supposedly "been more in the weeds" of AEW creative lately, suggesting the 42-year-old executive has much to juggle through business, talent utilization, and ongoing major storylines.

However, Khan's recent booking has come under some scrutiny, especially regarding World Champion Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

What transpired on AEW Collision last week?

On the same day as the 38th edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, AEW aired Collision: Homecoming from their iconic setup at Daily's Place.

The episode presented multiple singles matches, such as Samoa Joe's comeback bout against The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne, Kazuchika Okada squaring off against Komander, and Konosuke Takeshita defending his International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.

The show also featured The Undisputed Kingdom in trios action against Daniel Garcia and 2point0, Brody King and Buddy Matthews wrestling for the first time as The Hounds of Hell against The Gates of Agony, and a four-way match between Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, and Yuka Sakazaki for a shot at Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship.

The episode aired a wild brawl between Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill and the explosive face-off between Toni Storm and Mariah May, as mentioned earlier.

