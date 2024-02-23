“Retire! You look finished,” “Is that Stone Cold Steve Austin?” - WWE fans left stunned after seeing absent AEW star

Fans want an AEW star to return to the company following a recent post. The star being discussed is Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show).

Wight is a former WWE Champion who worked for the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades since 1999. Throughout his tenure, he made a name for himself as one of the best giants in the pro wrestling industry.

The 52-year-old star signed with AEW in 2021 as a commentator and later wrestled as an in-ring performer. He has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for over three months now.

Recently, Paul Wight, FKA Big Show shared a picture of himself on Instagram.

"Putting in good work for big things to come this year!" Paul Wight shared.

Following this post, fans are urging the giant wrestler to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and comparing the star to the WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Paul Wight compares AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Powerhouse Hobbs has proved to be one of the most vicious giants on the roster. He is currently part of the Don Callis Family.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 52-year-old star stated Hobbs has the intensity of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

"This probably sounds super arrogant. I don’t think there’s been many people like me. But I think I see the same fire and intensity and ability to connect with the audience. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is a very powerful, explosive, intense individual. There’s been many guys like that that I’ve seen in our business, from Goldberg, who had that intensity, to Brock Lesnar, who had that intensity." he said.

In his latest appearance on AEW Dynamite of November, he teamed up with Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho to defeat The Don Callis Family and Brian Cage in a street fight.

Do you think Big Show should return to WWE for one last run? Let us know in the comments section below.

